Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

