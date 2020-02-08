QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0016 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $541,805.00 and approximately $297,843.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

