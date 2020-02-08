Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Holdings Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,713 shares during the period. Quaker Chemical comprises about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.15% of Quaker Chemical worth $33,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KWR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.55. 110,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

