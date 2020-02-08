Quant Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.85 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00042217 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $50.85 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00403792 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010012 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014271 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001568 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.