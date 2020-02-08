Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $4.29 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00044118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $51.85 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00398518 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010400 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012476 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001584 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

