Quanta Utility Token Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $417.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05915628 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00127230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

