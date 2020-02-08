Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $251,819.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $251,819.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026177 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011704 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.02693483 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000564 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,323,783 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

