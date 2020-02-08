Quark Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,412,681 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

