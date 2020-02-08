QuarkChain Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and $2.22 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $24.43, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.38 or 0.05858713 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024135 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038746 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003116 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,849,926 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

