Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $703,370.00 and approximately $3,268.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,383,518 coins and its circulating supply is 168,383,518 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

