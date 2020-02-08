Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0045

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $760,227.00 and approximately $3,309.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,383,211 coins and its circulating supply is 168,383,211 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.