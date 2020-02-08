Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 466.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 442,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 422,065 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 201,868 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $20,518,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $111.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

