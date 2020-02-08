QuickX Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125,145.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $125,145.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,873,598 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

