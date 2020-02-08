QUINADS Market Capitalization Achieves $26,955.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. QUINADS has a market cap of $26,955.00 and $489.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

