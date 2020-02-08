Qwertycoin Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $844,011.00 and $572.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

