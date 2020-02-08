Raiden Network Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008591 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.