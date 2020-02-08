Raise (RAISE) One Day Volume Hits $32,228.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Raise token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $426,242.00 and $32,228.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

