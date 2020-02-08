Rapids (RPD) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $407.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,283,254,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,648,408,243 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

