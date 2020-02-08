RDL Financial Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RDL Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of RDL Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day moving average is $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.