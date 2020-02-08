Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,230 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Realogy worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realogy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 337.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Realogy by 65.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $12.53 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.