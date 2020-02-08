RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,505,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,828 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $166,010,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 748,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.