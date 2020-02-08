REBL Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One REBL token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, REBL has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. REBL has a total market cap of $35,064.00 and $2.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REBL Token Profile

REBL launched on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

