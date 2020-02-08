Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Coinrail and Bitbns. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $514,657.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

