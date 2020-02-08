Refereum Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Cobinhood and Gate.io. Refereum has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $316,989.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

