Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of Regency Centers worth $58,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Regency Centers by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Regency Centers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

