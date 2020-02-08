Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,771 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,556,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,532,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,768,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

