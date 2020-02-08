Remme (REM) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kuna, DEx.top and Tidex. Remme has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $86,328.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

