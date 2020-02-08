Ren Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, UEX, DDEX and Binance. Ren has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and $7.30 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,403,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DDEX, UEX, Huobi Global, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

