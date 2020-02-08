RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNLSY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.61 on Friday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

