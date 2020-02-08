Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Republic Services worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Republic Services by 814.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Republic Services stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

