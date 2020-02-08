Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 8th (TNAV, TRNS, TRWH, UFAB, UROV, USNA, USX, VNDA, VOD, VRRM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, February 8th:

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

