Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Market Cap Hits $4.08 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $6,836.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinZest and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05915628 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00127230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io.

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinZest, Sistemkoin, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.