Revain (R) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.98 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Revain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Kuna, Cryptopia, BitForex, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

