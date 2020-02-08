Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Achieves $28.61 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, C2CX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013949 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Binance, Upbit, C2CX, Gate.io, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

