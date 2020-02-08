Rise (RISE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $295.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Rise has traded 104.4% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $466,529.00 and approximately $295.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000644 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,990,391 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

