RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMR. UBS Group began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Get RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.