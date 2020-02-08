Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 52,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.44. 303,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,549. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $294.81 and a 52-week high of $393.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

