Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.20

News coverage about Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Mail earned a media sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ROYMF opened at $2.30 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

