Rubies 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $236.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market cap of $59,105.00 and approximately $236.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008722 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001494 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Rubies

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.