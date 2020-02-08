Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Tops $9.13 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. Ruff has a market cap of $9.13 million and $2.34 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

