Rupaya (RUPX) Market Capitalization Tops $28,923.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $28,923.00 and $3.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupaya has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,874.24 or 2.01511556 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025009 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,384,029 coins and its circulating supply is 61,198,065 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

