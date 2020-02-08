Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 110,771 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLJ. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ opened at $16.07 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

