Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 206,413 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Brighthouse Financial worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

