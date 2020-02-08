Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,686 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Loews worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 267.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,315.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,932. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.