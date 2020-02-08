Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $3,370,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $8,431,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $344.29 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.10 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.