Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Lennox International worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LII. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $13,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 317.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $1,163,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,699. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LII stock opened at $235.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.55 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LII shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.36.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.