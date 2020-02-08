Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 42,496 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 144,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,278. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXIM opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.