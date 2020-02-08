Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 47,877 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of United Community Banks worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.