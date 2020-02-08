Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,207 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $295.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $189.21 and a one year high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.