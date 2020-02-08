Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 56,127 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

